Time lapse video of STRANGE LIGHTS IN NIGHT SKY. Taurid METEORS?? See description....Includes short REAL TIME clip at end

Time lapse video of STRANGE LIGHTS IN NIGHT SKY. Includes short REAL TIME clip at endAnybody know what the random bright lights are that appear, move through a small section of the sky, and fade away. I see stars, planets, airplanes, all the time but I haven't seen this before. It started about September 27 and occurs for about an hour a night, at least on the nights I have a clear view of the night sky. Leave any questions in the comments, I have the real time vid of the same event available.



UPDATE: This from Sean K...Taurid meteors? "They appear every year from late October through early November when Earth passes through a stream of debris associated with Comet 2P/Encke."

I don't know, I started seeing these on September 27, but they do look similar to the Taurid metors on this site:https://spaceweather.com/



















