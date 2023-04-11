https://gettr.com/post/p2e2e36beb3
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】When racial discrimination or genocide against Chinese occurred around the world, the CCP government never set up a base to shelter the people affected. However, when the world is facing a lot of turmoil during the financial crisis, Mr. Miles Guo has prepared a base for the NFSC members. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】在世界各地发生对华人的种族歧视和大屠杀的时候，中共政府从未建造一个基地给华人来避难。而在金融危机和世界面临很多纷繁动乱的情况下，郭文贵先生给新中国联邦人打造了一个基地。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.