04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】When racial discrimination or genocide against Chinese occurred around the world, the CCP government never set up a base to shelter the people affected. However, when the world is facing a lot of turmoil during the financial crisis, Mr. Miles Guo has prepared a base for the NFSC members. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】在世界各地发生对华人的种族歧视和大屠杀的时候，中共政府从未建造一个基地给华人来避难。而在金融危机和世界面临很多纷繁动乱的情况下，郭文贵先生给新中国联邦人打造了一个基地。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



