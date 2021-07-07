We The People Are Fed Up!

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All the music in the video was originally composed, performed, and produced by CHILD on FIRE, Jo Bradley, and Souled Out Media. If you dig it -- follow this link...
https://childonfirewi.bandcamp.com
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