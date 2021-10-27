© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Airlines Pilot Leads COVID Revolt, Files Medical Freedom Lawsuit With 2,000 Fellow Workers
Follow
2
Share
Report
64 views • October 27, 2021
Two thousand United Airlines workers are suing the company over their 'vaccine' mandate.
Captain Sherry Walker, a pilot with 30 years experience, is the co-founder of Airline Employees 4 Health Freedom (AE4HF), started up to represent and support nearly 4-thousand airline industry workers to push back jab mandates in their workplace.
Walker described how since August 6, United Airlines began a ‘vaccine’ mandate for all employees with no exceptions allowed. She said that this process is “onerous and potentially not legal, depending on how that turns out in court,” since it does not allow for religious exemptions protected under Title VII of the US Civil Rights Code.
Captain Sherry Walker, a pilot with 30 years experience, is the co-founder of Airline Employees 4 Health Freedom (AE4HF), started up to represent and support nearly 4-thousand airline industry workers to push back jab mandates in their workplace.
Walker described how since August 6, United Airlines began a ‘vaccine’ mandate for all employees with no exceptions allowed. She said that this process is “onerous and potentially not legal, depending on how that turns out in court,” since it does not allow for religious exemptions protected under Title VII of the US Civil Rights Code.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.