Responding to the BEST Objections to Jesus’ Resurrection

In this video, we're taking a brief look at some of the best objections to Jesus' resurrection...and whether they make sense.





For the FULL POST (with even more details!), go to https://ChanceOfWonder.com/response-best-objections-to-jesus-resurrection/





* Teach kids 3-8 why it makes sense God made everything; grab our newest book: "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Book FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Book Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder





Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at https://ChanceOfWonder.com