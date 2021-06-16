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Employee At Ace Hardware In Seattle, Attacks Customer With A Baseball Bat For Not Wearing A Mask
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240 views • June 16, 2021
This is Criminal!!! How long are law-abiding citizens going to put up with being treated this way by lawless, irrational maskers attacking out of fear? This shit must end NOW
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