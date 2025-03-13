BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Ukrainian Hit List Hits Home
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
124 views • 1 month ago
The Ukrainian Hit List Hits Home

After funneling billions of hard-earned American tax dollars into the Ukrainian war machine, all we received in return was a chilling betrayal. A Ukrainian hit list, dripping with the names of American journalists bold enough to question the anti 1st Amendment narrative. Our so called allies over in Kiev, swimming in over $175 billion of our cash since 2022, have turned their sights on the free press, slapping names like Alex Jones onto their sinister Myrotvorets database, a digital death warrant tied to the Ukrainian government that’s already claimed lives. Ukraine’s thanking us by targeting our own, journalists to be tortured, ‘liquidated,’ or just plain silenced, all for daring to peel back the curtain on this taxpayer-funded fiasco. A one-way ticket to tyranny, and we’re the ones paying the fare.

Keywords
thehits homeukrainian hit list
