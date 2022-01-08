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Eiffel tower and Statue of Liberty; Macron will fall into his own ditch
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165 views • January 08, 2022
Prophetic Word, received on January 5th 2022 at quarter past 9 in the evening during my prayer time.
It speaks mainly about France and the french president (Macron)
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-05-france-and-their-president/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks mainly about France and the french president (Macron)
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-05-france-and-their-president/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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