Dr Hilary Jones Was a Big Pusher of the Deadly COVID Shots - Now HUGE Cancer Surge in the UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"More young adults are getting cancer than ever before with cases rising twice as fast among under 50s than in the elderly."
"New analysis from Cancer Research suggests the surge could be linked to harmful gut bacteria and chronic inflammation caused by a shift in diet."
These people are psychopaths......
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/