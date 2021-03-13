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Moderna Chief Medical Officer Admits What We've Been Saying All Along!
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213 views • March 13, 2021
Tal Zaks the chief medical officer at Moderna spoke at Tedx explaining the mRNA jab and that it does indeed alter the human DNA. This is what many have been saying all along and we need this to get out to all!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/
Tedx Video Link:
https://rumble.com/vekrxx-tal-zaks-chief-medical-officer-of-moderna-mrna-alters-dna.html
Thumbnail Link:
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/
Tedx Video Link:
https://rumble.com/vekrxx-tal-zaks-chief-medical-officer-of-moderna-mrna-alters-dna.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.end-times-prophecy.org%2Fimages%2Fmrna-vaccine.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
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