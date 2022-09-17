Britain has Defaulted on a 500 Billion Pound Debt - Simon Roche

Simon Roche joined me on Sept 15, 2022 and he suggested that all the attention put on Queen Elizabeth's death is being used to distract people from the fact that the UK has just defaulted on a 500 billion pound debt.



Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

