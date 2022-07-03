Psychoactive drugs. (When The Spirit Takes Over)

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A look at some of the effects of psychoactive drugs as they alter an individual's sense and perception of reality. Taken from the book ‘When The Spirit Takes Over’ by B R Taylor 2021. Links Brian Rose talks about his ayahuasca experience : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCnk5Ed4_YA Joe Rogan interviews Graham Hancock about ayahuasca : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hhNEvOloaw https://www.amazon.com/When-Spirit-Takes-Over-Taylor/dp/B092CB832C www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com