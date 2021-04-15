4/15/2021 Miles Guo (Part II): Xi and the CCP Are Fooling and Dangerously Challenging All Humanities As What Hitler and Hirohito Did in WWII

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Xi Jinping and the CCP are Fooling and Dangerously Challenging All Humanities, which is similar to what the Japanese emperor, Hirohito, and Hitler did in WWII. The “All Under Heaven as One Family” advocated by the Japanese emperor during WWII is the same as the CCP’s slogan, “the Party is dearer than your parents”. The CCP is so determined to take over Taiwan with military forces and is challenging the US dollar with its cryptocurrency – DCEP.