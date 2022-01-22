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Freedom Song @ Downing Street 22nd Jan 2022 Get up stand up Stand up for your rights. Get up stand up Don’t give up the fight 🎶 They will not force us They will stop degrading us
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21 views • January 22, 2022
Freedom Song @ Downing Street 22nd Jan 2022
Get up stand up
Stand up for your rights.
Get up stand up
Don’t give up the fight
🎶
They will not force us
They will stop degrading us
They will not control us
We will be victorious
Get up stand up
Stand up for your rights.
Get up stand up
Don’t give up the fight
🎶
They will not force us
They will stop degrading us
They will not control us
We will be victorious
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