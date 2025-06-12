P.3 Do I have VITAMIN A POISONING? Probably… Exercise CAUTION with this fat soluble vitamin MVI_4475-6merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In October 2023 I began taking one capsule of NOW brand vitamin A 25000 IU every second day, until 23rd May 2025, having consumed approaching 300 capsules, averaging 12500 IU daily. I had no inkling that it may be perilous to my liver and my health in general, until an accidental discovery of Dr Garrett Smith and his work on vitamin A toxicity. I am investigating both sides of the argument, which is always a sensible approach. Correction: I mentioned that my sulphur-rich diet was likely liver-protective, however, I may have misunderstood Dr Garrett Smith’s brief reference to sulphur in the material I’ve looked at so far on this: it may be counter-productive; I hope to learn more and present it on this channel. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, do your own research, take your own responsibility.