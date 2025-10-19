BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dementia & Alzheimer's Reversal with Richway's BioAcoustic Mat clinical study (w/ English subtitles)
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 1 day ago

Caution: The Biomat and BioAcoustic Mat are not specialized treatment devices for dementia and Alzheimer's. Learn more by copying & pasting the following into your browser: bio-mats.com/danny/bioacoustic-mat and/or Biomats.com/danny-tseng/ .

To view a scientific paper titled, "Thermotherapy and Vibroacoustic Therapy in Preventing and Possibly Reversing Dementia and Alzheimer’s," visit: tinyurl.com/BioAcousticMatDementiaStudy (full link: drive.google.com/file/d/1SRH4ISKtoVOSJTT6hQJ4A8VX6JnlKm_P/view?usp=sharing

To view a list of 33+ Reasons to Become a Richway distributor, visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway

To learn even more, visit the links at: Linktr.ee/Biomat Leave a voicemail at any of the following with ?'s: 1+786.441.2727 1+800.250.8975 cell: 305.297.9360 or email: [email protected] (primary)
[email protected]

[email protected]


Keywords
dementiapemfsound healingbemerintegrative oncologyholistic cancer treatmentsound therapyamethyst crystalfar-infraredrichwaybiomatalternative cancer treatmentsheat shock proteinsarthritis pain relieflight medicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy