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Under the Wire Special Report - Measles in Samoa
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43 views • December 13, 2019
Are we seeing an epidemic of measles cases being reported and an incredibly high number of deaths due to lack of vaccination or is something else involved? What is known about this situation and, equally as important, what information is being withheld?
Links below:
Samoan Household Nutrition - https://tinyurl.com/unu3p6y
October 1, 2019 UNICEF delivers MMR vaccine to Samoa, Tonga and Fiji - https://tinyurl.com/s9jajr6
October 16, 2019 - Samoa declares a measles outbreak - https://tinyurl.com/unttff9
November 11, 2019 - Fiji media release on increase in measles - https://tinyurl.com/vk76cse
November 27, 2019 - Tonga issues a release about measles outbreak that started in October. - https://tinyurl.com/snj2top
New Zealand - outbreaks of measles in that country - https://tinyurl.com/odlnwgh
Samoa Outbreak: Nearly 100% of the Population Vaccinated - https://tinyurl.com/wh6st5y
Edwin Tamasese Arrested - https://tinyurl.com/tg539k4
Vitamin A for Measles in Children - https://tinyurl.com/syv8wuk
Vitamin A Levels and the Severity of Measles - https://tinyurl.com/ujbolev
Vitamin C May Affect Lung Infections (Pneumonia is one of the possible adverse outcomes of measles infections) - https://tinyurl.com/tjtpjdg
Package insert for Proquad MMRV vaccine - https://tinyurl.com/wokf9oq
The future of measles in highly immunised populations - https://tinyurl.com/uucc5o5
Rapid Identification of Measles Virus Vaccine Genotype by Real-Time PCR - https://tinyurl.com/ve3whz3
The Importance of Measles as a Health Problem (how measles was described before the Measles vaccine) - https://tinyurl.com/wkubywo
The Real Crisis in Samoa - Vaxxter - https://tinyurl.com/wtr3gpz
Samoan Measles Outbreak: What's Really Happening? - Real News Australia - https://tinyurl.com/w5ym9gy
Tay’s Way Movement - https://www.facebook.com/tayswaymovement/
Edwin Tamasese - https://www.facebook.com/edwin.tamasese
Hillary Butler Podcast on Measles in Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/u6uqubh
Just Dad Youtube - Something is Rotten in the State of Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/rtg8vmh
Another interesting Facebook link about Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/wfczrom
Links below:
Samoan Household Nutrition - https://tinyurl.com/unu3p6y
October 1, 2019 UNICEF delivers MMR vaccine to Samoa, Tonga and Fiji - https://tinyurl.com/s9jajr6
October 16, 2019 - Samoa declares a measles outbreak - https://tinyurl.com/unttff9
November 11, 2019 - Fiji media release on increase in measles - https://tinyurl.com/vk76cse
November 27, 2019 - Tonga issues a release about measles outbreak that started in October. - https://tinyurl.com/snj2top
New Zealand - outbreaks of measles in that country - https://tinyurl.com/odlnwgh
Samoa Outbreak: Nearly 100% of the Population Vaccinated - https://tinyurl.com/wh6st5y
Edwin Tamasese Arrested - https://tinyurl.com/tg539k4
Vitamin A for Measles in Children - https://tinyurl.com/syv8wuk
Vitamin A Levels and the Severity of Measles - https://tinyurl.com/ujbolev
Vitamin C May Affect Lung Infections (Pneumonia is one of the possible adverse outcomes of measles infections) - https://tinyurl.com/tjtpjdg
Package insert for Proquad MMRV vaccine - https://tinyurl.com/wokf9oq
The future of measles in highly immunised populations - https://tinyurl.com/uucc5o5
Rapid Identification of Measles Virus Vaccine Genotype by Real-Time PCR - https://tinyurl.com/ve3whz3
The Importance of Measles as a Health Problem (how measles was described before the Measles vaccine) - https://tinyurl.com/wkubywo
The Real Crisis in Samoa - Vaxxter - https://tinyurl.com/wtr3gpz
Samoan Measles Outbreak: What's Really Happening? - Real News Australia - https://tinyurl.com/w5ym9gy
Tay’s Way Movement - https://www.facebook.com/tayswaymovement/
Edwin Tamasese - https://www.facebook.com/edwin.tamasese
Hillary Butler Podcast on Measles in Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/u6uqubh
Just Dad Youtube - Something is Rotten in the State of Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/rtg8vmh
Another interesting Facebook link about Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/wfczrom
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