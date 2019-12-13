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Under the Wire Special Report - Measles in Samoa
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AVN Choice
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43 views • December 13, 2019
Are we seeing an epidemic of measles cases being reported and an incredibly high number of deaths due to lack of vaccination or is something else involved? What is known about this situation and, equally as important, what information is being withheld?

Links below:

Samoan Household Nutrition - https://tinyurl.com/unu3p6y

October 1, 2019 UNICEF delivers MMR vaccine to Samoa, Tonga and Fiji - https://tinyurl.com/s9jajr6

October 16, 2019 - Samoa declares a measles outbreak - https://tinyurl.com/unttff9

November 11, 2019 - Fiji media release on increase in measles - https://tinyurl.com/vk76cse

November 27, 2019 - Tonga issues a release about measles outbreak that started in October. - https://tinyurl.com/snj2top

New Zealand - outbreaks of measles in that country - https://tinyurl.com/odlnwgh

Samoa Outbreak: Nearly 100% of the Population Vaccinated - https://tinyurl.com/wh6st5y

Edwin Tamasese Arrested - https://tinyurl.com/tg539k4

Vitamin A for Measles in Children - https://tinyurl.com/syv8wuk

Vitamin A Levels and the Severity of Measles - https://tinyurl.com/ujbolev

Vitamin C May Affect Lung Infections (Pneumonia is one of the possible adverse outcomes of measles infections) - https://tinyurl.com/tjtpjdg

Package insert for Proquad MMRV vaccine - https://tinyurl.com/wokf9oq

The future of measles in highly immunised populations - https://tinyurl.com/uucc5o5

Rapid Identification of Measles Virus Vaccine Genotype by Real-Time PCR - https://tinyurl.com/ve3whz3

The Importance of Measles as a Health Problem (how measles was described before the Measles vaccine) - https://tinyurl.com/wkubywo

The Real Crisis in Samoa - Vaxxter - https://tinyurl.com/wtr3gpz

Samoan Measles Outbreak: What's Really Happening? - Real News Australia - https://tinyurl.com/w5ym9gy

Tay’s Way Movement - https://www.facebook.com/tayswaymovement/

Edwin Tamasese - https://www.facebook.com/edwin.tamasese

Hillary Butler Podcast on Measles in Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/u6uqubh

Just Dad Youtube - Something is Rotten in the State of Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/rtg8vmh

Another interesting Facebook link about Samoa - https://tinyurl.com/wfczrom
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measlesmmrsamoa
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