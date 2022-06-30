6/30/2022 Champions with Kerri Rivera ft. Gina Bria

Watch "Champions with Kerri Rivera" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm estTo learn more Visit Kerri Rivera's website: www.kerririvera.com

Downloadable PDF copies of her book "Alternative First Aid

Reference Guide" is available on her website in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.





Support us by shopping at brighteonstore.com and save 5% with code: KERRI

