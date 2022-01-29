WORLD RECORD TRUCK CONVOY! - 100,000 TRUCKS PROTEST JAB MANDATES IN CANADA! - TRUDEAU IN HIDING!

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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the world record truck convoy taking over Canada, with 100,000 trucks protesting the vaccine mandates that have plagued Canadian businesses and Canadians in general.
Protests have largely been banned in Canada, but who is to stop 100,000 trucks?
It started at 50,000 trucks protesting against the vaccine restrictions placed on truckers. It has turned into the biggest protest in Canadian history which the media has done whatever they could to hide. But it has been to no avail and millions of Canadians countrywide show up to support the truckers.
Even Elon Musk has voiced public support. Trudeau has gone into hiding.
The trucks are descending on Ottawa currently and on the 29th will enter the city in massive numbers, gridlocking it and demanding an end to all mandates. Whether it will work or not is definitely in question.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues!
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World Alternative Media
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