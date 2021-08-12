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More Pfizer NDA’s Leaked: Extortion & Admission Jabs Safety & Efficacy Are Unknown
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120 views • August 12, 2021
They didn’t want these documents to come out for another 10 years (!!) — but here’s the demands they made on countries around the world and how USA paid more than ANY other country for the Trump Shots even after we funded development.
source:
The David Knight Show
source:
The David Knight Show
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