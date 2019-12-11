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🚫TONS OF SCREEN SHOTS ! - MERRITT HARASSMENT PART 2
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15 views • December 11, 2019
Do not OPEN A BUSINESS IN MERRITT !!!
There are so many personas attacking me and my family and even customers of the shop !
but this is just all an opinion , well that's what the local police say here in Merritt BC !
There are so many personas attacking me and my family and even customers of the shop !
but this is just all an opinion , well that's what the local police say here in Merritt BC !
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