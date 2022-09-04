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Greta Thunberg & Jo Nesbo - Do Creatives Have a Responsibility to the Environment? | Ed TV Fest
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69 views • September 04, 2022

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https://youtu.be/i9FjKXpJmus


Acclaimed writer Jo Nesbo and climate activist Greta Thunberg discuss if the creative industries have a responsibility to tell stories about the environment and climate change.

Watch the full panel here: https://youtu.be/Bo33fssqcmo

Internationally renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and acclaimed writer Jo Nesbo take the Worldview Address slot. Thunberg and Nesbo discuss the creative industry’s responsibility towards sustainability and a greener future; whether there should be emphasis on a storyteller’s role to highlight the climate crisis and how we can all affect change. Navdip Dhariwal hosts the conversation between the pair.

Speakers:

Greta Thunberg, Climate Activist

Jo Nesbo, Author

Navdip Dhariwal, Founder - Miran media

Subscribe for more: http://bit.ly/EdFestSub

Find out more here: https://bit.ly/1SiJFQb

#GretaThunberg #JoNesbo #EdTVFest

Keywords
environmentclimate changeglobal warmingworld newsunited nationsclimate activismglobal newsgreta thunbergearth summitgreta thunberg italy30 years of blah blah blahclimate change newsyouth4climate
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