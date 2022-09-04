Greta Thunberg & Jo Nesbo - Do Creatives Have a Responsibility to the Environment? | Ed TV Fest

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Acclaimed writer Jo Nesbo and climate activist Greta Thunberg discuss if the creative industries have a responsibility to tell stories about the environment and climate change.
Watch the full panel here: https://youtu.be/Bo33fssqcmo
Internationally renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and acclaimed writer Jo Nesbo take the Worldview Address slot. Thunberg and Nesbo discuss the creative industry’s responsibility towards sustainability and a greener future; whether there should be emphasis on a storyteller’s role to highlight the climate crisis and how we can all affect change. Navdip Dhariwal hosts the conversation between the pair.
Speakers:
Greta Thunberg, Climate Activist
Jo Nesbo, Author
Navdip Dhariwal, Founder - Miran media
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Find out more here: https://bit.ly/1SiJFQb
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