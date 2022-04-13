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La demanda global de la "vacuna" se hunde: hay 2.300 millones sin usar en riesgo de caducar.
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44 views • April 13, 2022
La demanda global de la "vacuna" se hunde: hay 2.300 millones sin usar en riesgo de caducar.
(Parece una "buena noticia", pero cuando los medios de manipulación lanzan este tipo de mensajes, mal asunto, podrían estar preparando la forma de volver a presionar a la población).
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(Parece una "buena noticia", pero cuando los medios de manipulación lanzan este tipo de mensajes, mal asunto, podrían estar preparando la forma de volver a presionar a la población).
¿Qué opinas tú?
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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