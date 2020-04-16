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Sen. Kennedy: decision on reopening the economy like choosing between 'cancer and a heart attack'
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3 views • April 16, 2020
April 15, 2020
By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Sen. John Kennedy: We have to open the US economy soon or it will collapse
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/kennedy-reopening-economy-choosing-cancer-heart-attack
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By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Sen. John Kennedy: We have to open the US economy soon or it will collapse
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/kennedy-reopening-economy-choosing-cancer-heart-attack
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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