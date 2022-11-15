No, 2022 Was Not “Fraud” — It Was Something Much, Much Worse - Betrayal

The Benny Show | It was FRAUD. It was CHEATING. It was manufacturing fake ballots. It was reprogramming the MACHINES in GOP precincts to stop working. It was their perfection of stealing the vote. They are getting better at it.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1ue95q-no.-2022-was-not-fraud-it-was-something-much-worse.html?mref=3z0st&mc=5ux1w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.