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MSM Are Enemies of the States: Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation (Media Compilation)
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51 views • March 19, 2022
My friend @KanekoaTheGreat has done another wonderful job editing together the media lies and talking points from the Fall of 2020 when the New York Post reported a story that a local computer repair shop in Delaware took in a Hunter Biden laptop for repair back in early 2020 or late 2019 and crackhead Hunter never returned to pick it up. The computer was subsequently released to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who turned it over to the Delaware police department. The FBI was apparently given a hard drive from the computer as it contained several private and confidential emails as well as thousands of videos and pornographic videos of Hunter having sex with prostitutes and young girls including what appeared to be his brother Beau Biden's underage teenage daughter. The media covered it all up. This week the New York Times has come out and reported that they believe the 'Laptop From Hell' actually had some truth to it as the Times admitted some of Hunter's emails on the computer were indeed real. The laptop story was buried back in the Fall of 2020 and the election happened just a month or so after the Post published the story which was banned on Twitter and it was also censored on Facebook as well. The mainstream media gave it the 'silence treatment' and unless you looked for the story on alternate media you would not have known that there was a story out there at all. The mainstream media is the Enemy of the State. We need to hold them accountable. Trump went on to lose the rigged 2020 election and the censorship of this story about Hunter's Laptop From Hell played a huge role in why Biden took the White House.
Related video:
Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Russian Disinformation (Compilation)
KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vxqjf6-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-russian-disinformation-compilation.html
New York Post Articles:
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/lawyer-for-mother-of-hunter-bidens-child-lunden-roberts-says-he-expects-presidents-son-to-be-indicted/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-new-york-times-hates-to-say-the-post-told-you-so/
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Related video:
Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Russian Disinformation (Compilation)
KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vxqjf6-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-russian-disinformation-compilation.html
New York Post Articles:
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/lawyer-for-mother-of-hunter-bidens-child-lunden-roberts-says-he-expects-presidents-son-to-be-indicted/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-new-york-times-hates-to-say-the-post-told-you-so/
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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