Should Humans Eat Insects? Bugs Before Bovines with Kevin J. Johnston

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Is red meat all that bad for you? Should you set aside EGGS and eat BUGS? AAre crickets good for you or bad for you?
Find out in this special KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW!
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