AUTHORITIES WERE WRONG ABOUT ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD | Del Bigtree

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AUTHORITIES WERE WRONG ABOUT ASYMPTOMATIC SPREAD
The misplaced idea that asymptomatic Covid cases drove viral spread, was the cornerstone of public health authorities enacting draconian mandates and highly destructive lockdowns. Now, data from a new study covering 42 countries shows people with asymptomatic Covid infections are 68% less likely to pass the virus on, highlighting another failure of public health authorities.
#AsymptomaticSpread #CovidMisinformation #Fauci #Birx #CDC #FDA #NIH
POSTED: June 3, 2022