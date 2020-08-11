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DR. MAURICIO QUIÑONEZ: EL MÉDICO QUE SE CURÓ CON DIÓXIDO DE CLORO
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110 views • August 11, 2020
Testimonio de cura con dióxido de cloro contra la covid-19. Dr. Mauricio Qjuiñonez Mendoza, Presidente de la AEMEMI - Asociación Ecuatoriana de Médicos Expertos en Medicina Integrativa. Profesional en libre ejercicio de Medicina Integrativa (Homeopatía, Acupuntura, Terapia Neural, Ozonoterapia, Biomagnetismo Médico, Descodificación biológica de las enfermedades, Sueroterapia) desde 1999. Médico Cirujano, Especialista en cirugía general, Mg. en Educación Superior e Investigación Educativa
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