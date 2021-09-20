Side Effects - DEATH!!! Confessions of a Pharma Insider - John Virapen Ph. D. "ARE YOU PISSED YET?"

I read many excerpts from this book by a guy who was self-professed to be GUILTY of pharma crimes!. When you hear this information it will not surprise you that the Covid 'vaccine' as it is called is a KILLSHOT and that these big pharma types do not care if you die!!!!Hear how they bribe and cajole those in positions of power, authority and influence and they lie and skirt the truth about EVERYTHING having to do with the testing and safety of drugs and how they convince you that you are SICK AND NEED THEIR POISON!And I ask you throughout - "ARE YOU PISSED YET?"Please support this book by purchasing a copy of it here: