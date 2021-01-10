© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Parable of the Talents - What Type of Servant Are You? Faithful, or Wicked and Lazy?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • January 10, 2021
My commentary for the 2021 Shemot Torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 3:10-11
Acts 7:20-25
Exodus 2:13-19
Matthew 25:14-30
Acts 6:2-3, 5, 8, 10
Pic sources:
https://wwyeshua.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/003-moses-prince.jpg?w=500&;h=375
https://media.freebibleimages.org/stories/FB_Moses_Prince/overview-thumbnails/005-moses-prince.jpg?1538658026
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-LmhA3NJfFys/T1QDRKV_NaI/AAAAAAAADh4/eFT3s9JpE6U/s1600/eikon_1123_.jpg
http://www.artnet.com/WebServices/images/ll00887lldzpVJFgoop92CiCfDrCWvaHBOc3jXF/eug%C3%A8ne-roger-moses-defending-the-daughters-of-jethro-at-the-well.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-DGT6uRKbMKY/VSlftWzTrYI/AAAAAAAABBw/9LbGxR3z0W0/s1600/Talents.png
http://bibleencyclopedia.com/picturesjpeg/Stephen's_trial_C-364.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 3:10-11
Acts 7:20-25
Exodus 2:13-19
Matthew 25:14-30
Acts 6:2-3, 5, 8, 10
Pic sources:
https://wwyeshua.files.wordpress.com/2015/04/003-moses-prince.jpg?w=500&;h=375
https://media.freebibleimages.org/stories/FB_Moses_Prince/overview-thumbnails/005-moses-prince.jpg?1538658026
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-LmhA3NJfFys/T1QDRKV_NaI/AAAAAAAADh4/eFT3s9JpE6U/s1600/eikon_1123_.jpg
http://www.artnet.com/WebServices/images/ll00887lldzpVJFgoop92CiCfDrCWvaHBOc3jXF/eug%C3%A8ne-roger-moses-defending-the-daughters-of-jethro-at-the-well.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-DGT6uRKbMKY/VSlftWzTrYI/AAAAAAAABBw/9LbGxR3z0W0/s1600/Talents.png
http://bibleencyclopedia.com/picturesjpeg/Stephen's_trial_C-364.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.