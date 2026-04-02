🤡 Trump’s faith czar believes he’s 'Jesus 2.0'

At a White House Easter lunch, Paula White-Cain — Trump’s spiritual advisor and head of the White House Faith Office — openly compared him to Jesus Christ.



💬 “No one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It's a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.”



White, a millionaire televangelist who speaks in tongues, previously called Black Lives Matter the “Antichrist,” sold “$1,144 resurrection seeds” claiming God dictated the price, and argued that Jesus would have been “sinful” and “not our Messiah” if He had broken immigration law.Now serving as Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office, she continues to frame Trump’s political trials in explicitly messianic terms.



Her 2020 prayer: “And strike, and strike, and strike, and strike… until you have victory… Angels are being released right now…” — is already being interpreted by supporters as prophetic, with the “angels” seemingly replaced by B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles.

https://www.brighteon.com/c662455b-0f64-4264-88cb-ae76fb053f5f

These Christian Zionists are insane.

Source @infolibnews

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