How Do We Deal -w- Christian Zionists?

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JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM is the most courageous, timely, honest, and needed resource of our time. Truth crushed to Earth by the main stream media is rising!
This is an interview with a Christian libertarian radio station in Texas. The host and the guest discuss how American citizens should deal with Christian Zionists.
Enjoy