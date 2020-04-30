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Reopening Oregon: Draft guidelines for businesses include keeping customer RECORDS to help contact tracing!!
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80 views • April 30, 2020
Governor Kate Brown, along with an advisory council, have put together a draft of what guidelines might look like once businesses are able to open back up.
State officials say the goal of the draft documents is to develop guidance for businesses that will keep employees and patrons safe from COVID-19 as they work to gradually and safely reopen Oregon.
Under the guidance for employers, the state is asking them to consider keeping a record of who comes into their business to help with contact tracing, if needed.
The recommendation says to write down the person's name, contact information, and the date and time of the visit.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman in Beaverton who says she would be willing to share that information if that meant she could support local businesses.
"I think I'd be okay with it, but I know not everyone feels the same," said Vicki, a Beaverton resident.
Some of the other suggestions for employers include social distancing measures and considering doing regular health checks for employees.
These current documents are only draft documents and are subject to change.
State officials say the goal of the draft documents is to develop guidance for businesses that will keep employees and patrons safe from COVID-19 as they work to gradually and safely reopen Oregon.
Under the guidance for employers, the state is asking them to consider keeping a record of who comes into their business to help with contact tracing, if needed.
The recommendation says to write down the person's name, contact information, and the date and time of the visit.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman in Beaverton who says she would be willing to share that information if that meant she could support local businesses.
"I think I'd be okay with it, but I know not everyone feels the same," said Vicki, a Beaverton resident.
Some of the other suggestions for employers include social distancing measures and considering doing regular health checks for employees.
These current documents are only draft documents and are subject to change.
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