Miles Guo: Requesting for money from the fellow fighters without returns or legal guarantee is deceptive. A person who tells a story in tears at every single time is evil, vicious, or cowardly.

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12/25/2020郭先生直播：任何向战友伸手要钱、却没有回报没有法律保障的，都是欺骗；每次用眼泪讲故事的人，非邪即恶，或是懦弱
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan