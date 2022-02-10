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China’s Artificial Sun Burns Five Times HOTTER Than the Real Sun + Hackable Humans?
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203 views • February 10, 2022
"Humans Are Now Hackable Animals?!" Dr. Yuval Noah Harari | The Transhumanism / Great Reset Agenda Exposed
Klaus Schwab Praises China, Pushes One World Gov & CCP Calls for Time of Bravery https://rumble.com/vu8md4-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab-praises-china-pushes-one-world-gov-and-ccp-cal.html
China Launches Artificial Sun - https://rumble.com/vsaw0m-china-launches-artificial-sun....html
Why Is China Making An Artificial Sun?
China’s ‘artificial sun’ burns five times hotter than the real thing - https://nypost.com/2022/01/02/chinas-artificial-sun-burns-five-times-hotter-than-sun/
China's $1 trillion 'artificial sun' fusion reactor just got five times hotter than the sun https://www.livescience.com/chinas-1-trillion-artificial-sun-fusion-reactor-just-got-five-times-hotter-than-the-sun
China’s Artificial Sun Just Broke a Record for Longest Sustained Nuclear Fusion - https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/chinas-artificial-sun-reactor-broke-record-for-nuclear-fusion-180979336/
Have you already received the COVID-19 vaccines? Dr. Judy Mikovits explains what you can do if you have already received the COVID-19 vaccines.
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Never take any more vaccines
Step 2 - Start eating organic
Step 3 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 4 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 5 - Visit - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Ephesians Chapter 2 8-10
Romans 9:10
1st John 2:22
2nd Thessalonians 2:3
2nd thessalonians 2:8
Revelation 11:7
Daniel 7:8
Daniel 9:26
Daniel 11:36
Matthew 24:37-39
Revelation 17:5
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 41 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 9 Tickets Remain
Klaus Schwab Praises China, Pushes One World Gov & CCP Calls for Time of Bravery https://rumble.com/vu8md4-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab-praises-china-pushes-one-world-gov-and-ccp-cal.html
China Launches Artificial Sun - https://rumble.com/vsaw0m-china-launches-artificial-sun....html
Why Is China Making An Artificial Sun?
China’s ‘artificial sun’ burns five times hotter than the real thing - https://nypost.com/2022/01/02/chinas-artificial-sun-burns-five-times-hotter-than-sun/
China's $1 trillion 'artificial sun' fusion reactor just got five times hotter than the sun https://www.livescience.com/chinas-1-trillion-artificial-sun-fusion-reactor-just-got-five-times-hotter-than-the-sun
China’s Artificial Sun Just Broke a Record for Longest Sustained Nuclear Fusion - https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/chinas-artificial-sun-reactor-broke-record-for-nuclear-fusion-180979336/
Have you already received the COVID-19 vaccines? Dr. Judy Mikovits explains what you can do if you have already received the COVID-19 vaccines.
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Never take any more vaccines
Step 2 - Start eating organic
Step 3 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 4 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 5 - Visit - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Ephesians Chapter 2 8-10
Romans 9:10
1st John 2:22
2nd Thessalonians 2:3
2nd thessalonians 2:8
Revelation 11:7
Daniel 7:8
Daniel 9:26
Daniel 11:36
Matthew 24:37-39
Revelation 17:5
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 41 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 9 Tickets Remain
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