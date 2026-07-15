How AI in Dynamics 365 Commerce is Changing Retail Forecasting

Retail forecasting is becoming more accurate with AI-powered solutions. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce helps retailers improve demand forecasting, optimize inventory, and make data-driven decisions using predictive analytics and real-time insights.

In this content, you'll learn how AI supports smarter inventory planning, personalized customer experiences, dynamic pricing, and omnichannel retail operations. By leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce, businesses can reduce stockouts, minimize excess inventory, improve forecasting accuracy, and respond quickly to changing market demands.

Explore the latest trends in AI-powered retail forecasting and discover how Dynamics 365 Commerce helps organizations build more agile and efficient retail operations.

Read the full article to learn more about AI-driven retail forecasting and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce solutions from Web Synergies - https://www.websynergies.com/en/discover/blogs/ai-dynamics-365-commerce-retail-forecasting