Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (5 March 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of a mechanised brigade of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and two border guard units close to Lobanovka, Kazachya Lopan, Veterinarnoye, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, an artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit five mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk, Podvysokoye (Kharkov region), Novoye, Shandrigolovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic) as well as the Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 200 troops, six pick-up trucks, five field artillery guns including three Western-made artillery pieces, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and three ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units damaged formations of four mechanised brigades of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades close to Pleshcheyevka, Shevchenko, Dyleyevka, Krymskoye, Seversk, Aleksandropol, Minkovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 245 troops, two motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and an electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. The units of four mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, three jaeger brigades, an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brigade, and two national guard brigades were hit close to Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Kotlino, Uspenovka, Udachnoye, Yelizavetovka, Petrovskogo, Dimitrov, Mirolyubovka, Alekseyevka, Zelyonoye, and Sribnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 troops, five infantry fighting vehicles including four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, an M113 armoured personnel carrier, three U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles as well as two artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces liberated Privolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops engaged formations of three mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two territorial defence brigades, and a national guard brigade near Kamyshevakha, Bogatyr, Fyodorovka, Iskra, Dneproenergiya, Novopol, Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Yanvarskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 175 troops, a tank, an armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns including a U.S.-made Paladin and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and three territorial defence brigades close to Pyatikhatki, Novodanilovka, Shcherbaki, Lukyanovskoye, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, Dneprovskoye, and Lvovo (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 troops, seven motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, and three electronic warfare stations.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, an oil tank that provided fuel for AFU units, production laboratories and drone control posts, the base of the boats of the special operation forces of the AFU, the Kraken Nationalist Formation Headquarters as well as clusters of manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in 150 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down six U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs and 51 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,318 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,989 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,286 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,455 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.