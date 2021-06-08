COVID - A Quick News Tour Around Italy Featuring Reports The Main Stream Media Don't Want You To See.

1. Massive demonstration in Venice, human tide in the square to protest against Covid.Massive demonstration in Venice, human tide in the square to protest against Covid restrictions, curfew and vaccination obligation, all without a mask. All this happens in Italy, in the total silence of the regime media. Go on like this, very good!2. Naples 2 am, 11 pm curfew violated en masse, Freedom must not be asked for, it must be taken.3. Massive demonstration in Bologna, human tide in the square to protest against covid restrictions,curfews and health dictatorship, all without a mask. All this happens in Italy, in the total silence of the regime media. Go on like this, good!4. Italy has awakened! Countrymen in revolt against restrictions and curfewsFifty agents (State Police, Local Police, Carabinieri and Finance) with armoured vehicles in tow cannot stop the party in the club. Freedom must not be asked for, it must be taken! Well done!5. Italian Nationalists hunt Antifa in Romehttps://t.me/RadioSavana6. Absurd, Bologna Police Officer puts her hands around the neck of a woman guilty of not wearing a mask7. France, students in the streets against restrictions and curfews.