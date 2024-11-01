© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Big News For Idaho! 🙌
The Idaho Health Board, First in the US, Completely Removes COVID “Vaccines” From Clinics, Defying the CDC and FDA
• The “vaccines were pulled from 30 locations where it provides healthcare services.
• Southwest District Health (SWDH) serves Canyon, Adams, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.
The first domino has dropped now… and this could set a MAJOR precedent for other health agencies around the country to do the same.