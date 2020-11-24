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My Life Is Yours To Control - Mac and Beth Lynch
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9 views • November 24, 2020
30. Listening to "My Life Is Yours To Control" - Mac and Beth Lynch, 1984. This beautiful song provides a spiritual road map for a successful life in Christ. The lyrics are displayed on the screen along with beautiful pictures. I hope you enjoy listening and watching!
Purchase album or single here: https://www.amazon.com/Was-His-Grace-Beth-Lynch/dp/B007EM9I7I
Purchase album or single here: https://www.amazon.com/Was-His-Grace-Beth-Lynch/dp/B007EM9I7I
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