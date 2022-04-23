© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/23/2022 Miles Guo: Never happened ever since 1949! Within 2 weeks over 60,000 armed police were deployed and stationed in Beijing! Communist China is in the early phase of outbreak of COVID vaccine adverse effects and disasters