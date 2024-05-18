Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Aug 16, 2023] Flat Earth Debate: Guests A.P vs Flat Earth David Weiss and Austin Witsit [Sovereign Soul Unchained Mind]
channel image
DITRH Interviews
478 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

Flat Earth Dave Weiss @flatearthdave joins us along with AP and Austin Witsit @WitsitGetsIt debate Flat Earth vs. Globe.

Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2 https://www.youtube.com/@UCSxKBShys3kLEZJqJPS0WAg

Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole DITRH https://www.youtube.com/@UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw

Download the Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket