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4 11 21 This TRANS Plan DEM(on)IC is DEEPER than we could have IMAGINED Buckle UP Pray
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180 views • April 11, 2021
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
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Music
Discovery
Song by DELNOVA
https://artlist.io/song/17158/discovery
TRANS Video
https://twitter.com/2LarryJohnson7/status/1380892004654194691
Know your rights in regards to living maskless.
ADA act.
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMemJCGaj/
Male to Female: Voice Feminization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a02_j7PGTPI
Lawsuit Exposes Covid Jabs As Unsafe Transhumanist Gene Therapies
https://principia-scientific.com/lawsuit-exposes-covid-jabs-as-unsafe-transhumanist-gene-therapies/
Supreme Court Lifts California's Ban On In-Person Religious Services
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/supreme-court-lifts-californias-ban-person-religious-services/
YouTube censored videos of doctors & scientists criticizing COVID-19 lockdown policies.
https://twitter.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1380967769580007424
HUGE NEWS: Attorney Matthew DePerno Releases Michigan Elections Forensics Report – 66,194 Unregistered Ballots Tallied in JUST 9 COUNTIES
https://bit.ly/2OCzwIe
COVID VICTIMS
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/985
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*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
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Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Discovery
Song by DELNOVA
https://artlist.io/song/17158/discovery
TRANS Video
https://twitter.com/2LarryJohnson7/status/1380892004654194691
Know your rights in regards to living maskless.
ADA act.
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMemJCGaj/
Male to Female: Voice Feminization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a02_j7PGTPI
Lawsuit Exposes Covid Jabs As Unsafe Transhumanist Gene Therapies
https://principia-scientific.com/lawsuit-exposes-covid-jabs-as-unsafe-transhumanist-gene-therapies/
Supreme Court Lifts California's Ban On In-Person Religious Services
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/supreme-court-lifts-californias-ban-person-religious-services/
YouTube censored videos of doctors & scientists criticizing COVID-19 lockdown policies.
https://twitter.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1380967769580007424
HUGE NEWS: Attorney Matthew DePerno Releases Michigan Elections Forensics Report – 66,194 Unregistered Ballots Tallied in JUST 9 COUNTIES
https://bit.ly/2OCzwIe
COVID VICTIMS
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/985
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels: *Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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