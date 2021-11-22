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The devil is making you a sodomite by getting you to follow Dispensationalism
Kingdom Quickies
Kingdom Quickies
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52 views • November 22, 2021
In this video, we show that dispensationalism is not of Christ.

For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-denominations-and-doctrines.html
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biblechristianchurchdispensationalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy