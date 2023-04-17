Football player has medical emergency on Team Bus while driving home after away game - FC Twente

The name of the player has not been released due to privacy reasons...

FC Twente is active in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Source:

https://www.tubantia.nl/fc-twente/speler-fc-twente-onwel-in-spelersbus-wel-bij-kennis-en-naar-ziekenhuis~a9851578/?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1





