"JUSTICE & JOY IN THE KINGDOM": A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD

#RESPECT #PROPHECY #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Multi-sectioned word for prophecy prayer call Sept. 28, 2022
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
PRAYER CALL, SEPT. 28, 2022 PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO THE DIFFERENT ASPECTS OF THIS MESSAGE.
- Marriages and divine connections are coming: God gives good gifts. See prophecy: https://youtu.be/BA3mxJfC-9Y
- JOY IN THE MIDST OF JUDGEMENT: WE CAN DEPEND ON YAH. Build your house on the rock, He will give joy even in the midst of trials and judgements for others who would not completely follow Jesus.
- When USA falls, many will fall, but the people of God will not lack and will be kept.
- False repentance, half-baked requests for a second chance have been rejected by the Lord. GOD IS HOLY, HE CANNOT ENDLESSLY PARDON SIN. Generations keep asking for mercy BUT THE NATION NEVER REFORMS OR WALKS HOLY.
- Prophecy: Idols will fall in America: https://youtu.be/8hXkLpqdIdw
- CONFLICTING BELIEFS cause people to stumble and end up in woe, they will forfeit this journey due to inner pride.
- War is coming. The red horse will be released, a great outbreak of violence, civil war in multiple nations at once.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.