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"JUSTICE & JOY IN THE KINGDOM": A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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235 views • September 29, 2022

#RESPECT #PROPHECY #AMERICA

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Multi-sectioned word for prophecy prayer call Sept. 28, 2022


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


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PRAYER CALL, SEPT. 28, 2022 PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO THE DIFFERENT ASPECTS OF THIS MESSAGE.

- Marriages and divine connections are coming: God gives good gifts. See prophecy: https://youtu.be/BA3mxJfC-9Y

- JOY IN THE MIDST OF JUDGEMENT: WE CAN DEPEND ON YAH. Build your house on the rock, He will give joy even in the midst of trials and judgements for others who would not completely follow Jesus.

- When USA falls, many will fall, but the people of God will not lack and will be kept.

- False repentance, half-baked requests for a second chance have been rejected by the Lord. GOD IS HOLY, HE CANNOT ENDLESSLY PARDON SIN. Generations keep asking for mercy BUT THE NATION NEVER REFORMS OR WALKS HOLY.

- Prophecy: Idols will fall in America: https://youtu.be/8hXkLpqdIdw

- CONFLICTING BELIEFS cause people to stumble and end up in woe, they will forfeit this journey due to inner pride.

- War is coming. The red horse will be released, a great outbreak of violence, civil war in multiple nations at once.


Keywords
godchristjesushouseprophecyrockusaend timesjudgementtrialsmarriagelordjudgmentjoyyahringgod almightymasters voicemarriagesdivine connectionsgod gives good giftsgood giftgood giftsjoy in the midst of judgementjoy in the midst of trials
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