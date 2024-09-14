BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part 3: UTG Ambi Safety and BCM PNT Trigger - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
81 views • 7 months ago

I installed a BCM PNT, Polished, nickel, teflon, trigger. Standard 6 poundish pull but very crisp. An excellent mil-spec trigger. It is possible, depending on how my ambi operation of the rifle turns out, that I might replace it with a Geissele SSA.


Safeties…Perfect, mirrored operation is required for the sake of bilateral transfer of skill…so the levers must be identical on each side…the same length and profile.


The 60 degree throw Strike Hex looks very similar to the BCM 90 degree ambi safety and it has both levers at the same length.


The 45 degree throw Radian and UTG safeties include a long and short lever. This might be fine for left OR right handed shooters, but not for the ambidextral gunfighter.


I do like how the Radian levers taper toward the rear, but ultimately during blind taste testing, I really have no significant preference between the three options when setup with equal length levers.


The Leapers UTG at $30 could be the most affordable option…until you have to buy two kits to get identical length levers. But watch for expanded offerings.


The Strike Hex at $40 with the identical length levers is the current bargain for the ambidextral gunfighter.


The Radian Talon, once you buy the 2 lever kit and an extra matching lever, is the most expensive at $75.


I’m running the UTG levers on the ambi build, but I’d be happy with any of these options.


AmbGun Ambi AR Build Project Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar

Keywords
safetytriggerambidextrousar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy