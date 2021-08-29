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Largest March for Freedom in Hawaii Hits Streets of Waikiki - 2021-08-28
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190 views • August 29, 2021
On August 28, 2021 reports of over 650 people took to the streets of Waikiki with signs, flags, bullhorns, kids and puppy dogs to peacefully protest the recent medical mandates and tyranny imposed upon the people of Hawaii. No jab, no job is not pono!
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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