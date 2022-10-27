Brand New Tube and hypocrisy

Brand New Tube, aka BNT, Prof. Cahill's 'truth platform' that was supposed to replace YT and the not-so-much-alternative-media around during the Covid scamdemic went down, supposedly, in August 2022. Officially it was due to a hacker attack. The result is that now BNT has become a members only something-else-platform. All previous uploaders, are now no longer members and their emails have been disappeared from the BNT server. All their channels with the many good deeds done, the hundreds of videos on Covid and its nonsense, have been completely erased from the Net.

The BNT 'team' is not anymore answering to emails of those lost-in-transition memebers and no attempt to recover the lost content has been made from their end even after the website went back up.

Many thanks to dr., prof. whatevyou Cahill.





You won't get a fat check from me anymore.